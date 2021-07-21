SG Americas Securities LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $70,057.20. Insiders sold a total of 32,590 shares of company stock worth $1,158,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

