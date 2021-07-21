SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 34,300 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

