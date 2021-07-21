SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after buying an additional 58,329 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $69.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.44.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

In other news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

