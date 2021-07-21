SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 78.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE USNA opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.28.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

