SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Down 27.5% in June

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 773,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SG Blocks by 54.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SG Blocks by 85.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25. SG Blocks has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

