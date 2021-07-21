SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.