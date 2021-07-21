SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGSOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

