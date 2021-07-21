Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of SSDOY opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.15 and a beta of 0.33.
Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shiseido Company Profile
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
