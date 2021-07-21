Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SSDOY opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

