Short Interest in Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Drops By 34.4%

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ABMT opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09. Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile
See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.