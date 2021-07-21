Short Interest in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Declines By 26.8%

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 125,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.13.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

