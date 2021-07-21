Short Interest in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Rises By 30.1%

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.58 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

