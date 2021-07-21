Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Declines By 33.3%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 33.62%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

