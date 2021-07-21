Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Declines By 25.0%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BERK opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28.
About Berkshire Bancorp
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.