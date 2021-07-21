Short Interest in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rises By 24.7%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 959,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 769,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

CAMP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $429.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CalAmp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CalAmp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

