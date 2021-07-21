Short Interest in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Increases By 24.0%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 11,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,905,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,552,383. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

