Short Interest in Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Drops By 30.3%

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 702,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 349.7 days.

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock remained flat at $$35.24 on Wednesday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

