Short Interest in Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Drops By 30.3%

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 702,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 349.7 days.
Shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock remained flat at $$35.24 on Wednesday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24.
About Great Canadian Gaming
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.