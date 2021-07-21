Short Interest in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Increases By 29.0%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

