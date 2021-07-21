Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Drops By 28.2%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF remained flat at $$13.99 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

