Short Interest in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Increases By 29.2%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,950,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 34,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 502,835 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 408.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Ideanomics by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 996,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 613,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

IDEX opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81. Ideanomics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.46.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 146.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ideanomics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.