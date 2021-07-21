Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Decreases By 27.0%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 960,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 312.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 656,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 390,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $2,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kamada by 1,276,250.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 153,150 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

KMDA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,741. The company has a market capitalization of $245.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

