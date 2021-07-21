Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Drops By 26.6%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,760,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 39,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mondelez International, Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

KDP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,197. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

