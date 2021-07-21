Short Interest in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expands By 26.1%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 12,070,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Murphy Oil by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

