Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Rises By 19.7%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRO. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 121.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 194,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,535. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.