Short Interest in Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) Increases By 28.9%

Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NMPNF stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00. Northam Platinum has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Northam Platinum

Northam Platinum Limited engages in mining, refining, marketing, and selling platinum group metals and its by-products in South Africa, Europe, Japan, Asia, and North America. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome deposits.

