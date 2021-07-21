Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Drops By 25.7%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 946,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

