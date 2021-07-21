Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Declines By 26.4%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

