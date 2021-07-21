Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Expands By 21.9%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 345,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Stelco stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67. Stelco has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

