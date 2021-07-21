Short Interest in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Grows By 23.4%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 907,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 671,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

TLS opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 705.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87.

TLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 441,058 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

