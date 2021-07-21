Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Drops By 27.6%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 price objective on TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

Shares of TODGF stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.