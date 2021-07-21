Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Drops By 31.4%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UNCRY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

