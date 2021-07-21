Short Interest in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Drops By 28.9%

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 178,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

UEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $642.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 653,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.