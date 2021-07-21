Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Expands By 26.5%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Uxin stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.26. Uxin has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

