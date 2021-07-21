Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Rises By 31.7%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 797,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,685.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,084 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after acquiring an additional 172,523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 152.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 62.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $377.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

