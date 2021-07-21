SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 354 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $10,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $997.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.