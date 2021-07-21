Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 21.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

