Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 310,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $454.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.83. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.27 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

