Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.87% of Sierra Oncology worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $244.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

