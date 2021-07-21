Sigma Labs (SGLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 60.51% and a negative net margin of 408.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sigma Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Shares of SGLB opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80. Sigma Labs has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.43.

SGLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sigma Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sigma Labs from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Labs stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.