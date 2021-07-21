Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.71. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

