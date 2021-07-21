Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

NYSE SI opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $885,300.00. Insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,688 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

