Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 2.63.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $885,300.00. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $11,569,688. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

