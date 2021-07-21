Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,688. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

