Simon Property Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $125.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.29. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

