Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Short Interest Down 33.5% in June

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 602,300 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 906,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.50. 1,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.76. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

