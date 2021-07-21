Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) SVP Sells $472,650.00 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $472,650.00.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,675,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.