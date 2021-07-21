Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Approves Share Repurchase Plan

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

