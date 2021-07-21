Skycoin (SKY) One Day Volume Hits $436,994.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $16.97 million and $436,994.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002558 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00107136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00142049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.25 or 1.00025989 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.