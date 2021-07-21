Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded down $14.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.97. 131,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,634. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

