SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. 605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after buying an additional 120,037 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 443,976 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

