SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $20.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.20, for a total transaction of $2,843,051.40. Also, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $38,565.00. Insiders sold 22,328 shares of company stock worth $3,188,041 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

