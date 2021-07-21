SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,082. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $368.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

